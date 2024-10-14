"Shooting, Shooting": Video Shows Moments After Baba Siddique Was Killed

Three shooters killed Baba Siddique.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son's office in Mumbai last week on October 12. The shooters fired six bullets at Mr Siddique and a man, Raj Kanojia, at a temple - who is reportedly not related to Siddique - was also injured in the firing, shows a new video of the aftermath of the shooting.

The man is lying on the floor, with injuries to his left leg and a piece of cloth has been tied to stop the flow of the blood. A man is heard saying "Shooting happened...shooting" and the cops are dispersing the crowd.

The shooters told the cops they were given a contract to kill both Baba Siddique and Zeeshan, said police sources.

Baba Siddique was provided non-categorised security and was allotted three police constables, who worked in three shifts. At the time of the shooting, one policeman was accompanying Mr Siddique.

Three shooters Gurmel Baljit Singh, Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam from Uttar Pradesh shot dead Baba Siddique. According to their plan, Singh and Kashyap were to shoot the 66-year-old NCP leader under the cover of a Dussehra procession and fireworks. However, after seeing the crowd of people and security around Mr Siddique, Shivkumar said he would shoot first.

All three shooters were carrying chilli powder and pepper spray with them. As soon as Shivkumar fired six bullets at Mr Siddique, they threw chilli powder at the police constable. Shivkumar then fled after hiding in the crowd, but Singh and Kashyap were caught. Two pistols and 28 live rounds were recovered from them.

According to sources, the arrested shooters told police that Shivkumar was the leader of the pack. During interrogation, they also portrayed themselves as innocent and said only Shivkumar knew who the mastermind was behind the killing.

Involvement Of Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang

According to sources, the accused have claimed that they work for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi, who is lodged at Gujarat's Sabarmati jail, was also involved in the shooting incident outside the Mumbai residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is known to have been a close friend of Baba Siddique.

The suspects had been monitoring Mr Siddique for months, conducting reconnaissance of his residence and office.

They were paid Rs 50,000 each in advance for the hit and the arms had been delivered to them only days before the assassination.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the third accused in the Baba Siddique murder case will be arrested "soon".