Video Shows Ghaziabad Youth Dancing On Car Roof, Traffic Police Slaps Rs 20,000 Fine

The video of the two men dancing on car roof went viral on social media.

The Ghaziabad Traffic Police has fined a car owner Rs 20,000 after a video showed a group of youth - "visibly drunk" - dancing on the roof of the vehicle. The action has been taken after videos of the incident surfaced on Twitter.

"Meanwhile in Ghaziabad, a group of boys, visibly drunk, dancing on the roof of their car on the Delhi-Meerut expressway. Hope @ghaziabadpolice makes them dance to their tunes in the lockup sooner," a Twitter user Prashant Kumar said in his tweet, posting a video of the two young men dancing on the roof of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. He also tagged the Ghaziabad Police.

Meanwhile in Ghaziabad, a group of boys, visibly drunk, dancing on the roof of their car on the Delhi-Meerut expressway.



Hope @ghaziabadpolice makes them dance to their tunes in the lockup sooner. pic.twitter.com/mJck8JQ4Kh — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) April 2, 2022

The 33-second video shows the car moving very slowly on a busy road. Two men are seen getting down from the Ertiga and recording the video of the men dancing on its roof. The men soon get down and one of them sits on the driving side, while the other takes the passenger seat.

The number plate of the car is also visible in the video, which soon went viral.

The Ghaziabad Traffic Police responded to one of the users - Mukhiya Mohit Gurjar - saying: “Taking cognizance of the complaint received on Twitter, a total challan of Rs 20,000 was slapped against the said vehicle owner for violating traffic rules.”

श्रीमान जी ट्वीटर पर प्राप्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए उक्त वाहन स्वामी के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर कुल 20000 रू0 की चालानी कार्यवाही की गई। pic.twitter.com/CHyJRemWaE — Gzb Traffic police (@Gzbtrafficpol) April 1, 2022

The traffic police tweet also contains a copy of the e-challan, which contains information about the vehicle, such as owner name and the registration number.

According to the challan, the incident took place on Friday (April 1), in Sector 13 of the industrial area in Ghaziabad on Bulandshahr Road. The time has been mentioned as 8pm.

The vehicle owner has been charged for driving without or suspended or cancelled registration, disobedience of any direction lawful given by the authority, violation of prescribed standards in relation to air pollution and passenger standing on footboard.