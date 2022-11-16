Video: Security Guard, Gun In Hand, Pummelled By Man At Greater Noida Mall

The people try and intervene to save the guard.

A security guard at a Greater Noida shopping mall was thrashed around by a man on Wednesday, showed a video.

The guard, with a gun in hand, is being repeatedly punched by the man, showed the video. The young man runs after the guard, grabs him and goes about punching him. The people try and intervene to save the guard.

It is not clear what the provocation was for the aggression.

In the next frame, the guard, with the gun now slung across his shoulders, is seen walking away with blood trickling down his forehead.

The police are yet to issue a statement.