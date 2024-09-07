Video: Security Forces Use Anti-Drone System After Attack By Suspected Kuki Insurgents In Manipur

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has tested an anti-drone system

Security forces today gave a demonstration of an anti-drone system at work in violence-hit Manipur, days after a man was killed in weaponised drone attacks launched by suspected Kuki insurgents from the hills near the valley district Imphal West.

Sunday's attacks, which the Manipur Police said were carried out by suspected Kuki insurgents, were the first recorded use of weaponised drones to drop bombs on civilians by suspected insurgents in India.

In a post on X, the Manipur Police said the Assam Rifles has deployed a few anti-drone systems in the fringe areas "to repel any rogue drones".

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), too, has tested an anti-drone system. The central force will bring more such systems soon, the police said.

The state police has also started the process of acquiring anti-drone systems to tackle aerial threats.

"AR [Assam Rifles] has deployed a few anti-drone systems in the state at fringe areas to repel any rogue drones. CRPF has also tested one anti-drone system and given it to the force deployed in the state. Some more anti-drone guns are being brought to the state by CRPF shortly," the police said.

"The state police has also started the process for procurement of an anti-drone system to enhance its security measures and tackle threats from drones effectively," the police said.

The Manipur Chief Minister's office had on two occasions raised concerns over the likelihood of weaponised drone attacks in the state, two letters sent by the Chief Minister's secretaries to the police chief and security agencies in the last seven months show.

The Manipur Police chief Rajiv Singh had visited Imphal West district's Kadangband and Koutruk on Sunday and Monday. He has been overseeing large-scale combing operations in the foothills. He spoke with villagers and assured them of security.

There are many villages of the Kuki tribes in the hills near the Meitei-dominated Imphal West area. The Kuki tribes and the Meiteis have been fighting since May 2023 over a range of issues such as land rights and political representation.