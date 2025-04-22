Video: Saudi Jets Escort PM's Plane To Jeddah Airport In Special Welcome

In a special gesture, fighter jets from Saudi Arabia escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft when his special flight entered the Gulf nation's airspace in Jeddah on Tuesday.

A video released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) showed the F-15 jets accompanying the Prime Minister's plane, as he arrived for a two-day visit. The gesture is seen as deepening defence cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "Friendship flying high! As a special gesture for the State Visit of PM Narendra Modi, his aircraft was escorted by the Royal Saudi Air Force as it entered the Saudi airspace."

🇮🇳-🇸🇦 friendship flying high!



As a special gesture for the State Visit of PM @narendramodi, his aircraft was escorted by the Royal Saudi Air Force as it entered the Saudi airspace.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi said India and Saudi Arabia have a natural interest in safeguarding peace and stability in the region and the growing defence and security collaboration between the two countries is a reflection of deep mutual trust.

Ahead of his arrival in Jeddah, Mr Modi told Arab News in an interview that Saudi Arabia is "one of India's most valued partners, a maritime neighbour, a trusted friend and a strategic ally".

"We consider Saudi Arabia as a force of positivity and stability in the region. As maritime neighbours, India and Saudi Arabia share a natural interest in safeguarding peace and stability in the region," he said.

"The growing defence and security engagement and collaboration between the two countries is a reflection of deep mutual trust," he added.

He praised the Saudi leadership for playing a vital role in strengthening this partnership and thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the invitation, which marks his third visit to the kingdom as Prime Minister.

Mr Modi and Mohammed bin Salman are expected to focus on boosting defence ties apart from enhancing engagement in many other crucial sectors.