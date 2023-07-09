Video: River Fury Pulls Down Bridges Across Himachal Amid Heavy Rain

A bridge on the Beas was washed away in torrential rain

Several bridges in Himachal Pradesh collapsed due to the sheer force of gushing water following heavy rain in the hill state. People on social media shared visuals of many bridges in Himachal Pradesh that crashed into rivers where the water flow appeared extremely strong.

There were reports of shops being swept away in Manali, vehicles being washed away in flash floods in Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba, and loss of agricultural land.

A video taken at the popular tourist town Kasol shows a river overflowing and sweeping away tourist cars downstream.

A Twitter user 'Weatherman Shubham' tweeted a video of strong currents flowing in the Parvati river across Manikaran town in Himachal Pradesh.

Another video from Manikaran shows a large volume of water rushing down a forested slope and joining a river.

The river Beas flowed with strong currents in Mandi amid heavy rain.

In Chamba, the Bakan bridge was knocked down by strong currents in Ravi river.

9th July 2023

A portion of National Highway 3 was also washed away by the overflowing Beas river in Kullu.

Heavy to extremely heavy rain battered the state on Sunday, triggering landslides and flash floods, inundating many areas, washing away roads, vehicles and houses and killing six persons.

State authorities have ordered the closure of schools and colleges for two days. As many as 765 roads including Chandigar-Manali National Highway have been closed following torrential rains.

Hundreds of people were stranded in different parts of the state, including in Chandratal in Lahaul and Spiti and near Sadhupul in Solan district.