Video: Rahul Gandhi's 'Coolie' Moment On Visit To Delhi Station

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met the porters at Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Station and wore the red “coolie” shirt along with a badge tied to his arm as he lifted luggage on his head.

In a viral clip, the porters can be seen surrounding the Wayanad MP as they place a trolley bag on his head. The smiling leader grabs onto the bag and makes his way through the sea of porters as they break out in chants of "Rahul Gandhi Zindabad." Another clip shows the Congress leader donning the red shirt as a porter ties a badge to his arm.

The 53-year-old leader talked about the issues troubling the porters and workers of the train station.

"People's leader Rahul Gandhi met porters at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi today. Recently, a video had gone viral in which the porters of the railway station had expressed their desire to meet him. Today Rahul reached there and listened to them. Bharat Jodo journey continues," the Congress posted on X, formerly Twitter.