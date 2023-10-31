Video: Punches, Kicks Fly As Mob Thrashes Uttar Pradesh Cop

The cop being beaten by a crowd in Uttar Pradesh

A cop was gheraoed and pummelled by a mob in Uttar Pradesh, showed a disturbing video.

The incident took place in Mahoba, some 260 kilometre from state capital Lucknow.

A boy was run over by a speeding bus and the cop had come to control the situation. It was at this moment, showed the video, that the crowd descended on the scene and kicked and punched the cop.

The cop was seen shielding himself as they thrashed him with lathis. Some were seen kicking him as well.

In another clip, the crowd can be seen chasing him away.