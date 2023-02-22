Video: Protesting Bihar Villagers Attack Police Van, Chase Away Cops

Further investigations are underway.

Angry villagers attacked police personnel in Bihar's Sitamarhi on Tuesday over the death of a local man. Videos of the incident are now viral on social media.

Mukesh Sahni, of Bhittha village, was allegedly killed three days ago under suspicious circumstances. Terming his death as murder, villagers protested and held demonstrations by blocking the roads of the village. When the police reached the site of the protest to disperse the crowd, the locals attacked them with sticks and damaged their vehicles.

In one video, a dozen or so police personnel can be seen running for their lives with angry villagers in hot pursuit. In another video, a police van, with its windscreen and windows damaged, attempts to evade a mob raining stones on the vehicle.

According to the police, a case has been registered against 54 people while 25, including ten women, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

