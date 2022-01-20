Pregnant Forest Staff Pulled By Hair, Kicked In Maharashtra Shocker

The woman ranger was assaulted after a dispute over labourers working with the forest department

A pregnant forest ranger was grabbed by the hair, pushed to the ground and kicked, allegedly by a former sarpanch and his wife in Maharashtra's Satara district, after a dispute over labourers working with the forest department.

Former sarpanch of Palsavade Ramchandra Gangaram Jankar and his wife Pratibha Jankar, who are seen hitting the woman forest ranger and her husband in shocking visuals, have been arrested.

The incident was filmed on his camera by the forest ranger's husband, also a forest personnel.

Former sarpanch Jankar, who is also on the local forest committee, was reportedly upset that the woman forest rangers put labourers to work on another site without informing him. He allegedly called her up on Monday and threatened her. This led to an altercation yesterday during which they attacked her and her husband.

In one of the visuals, the former sarpanch is seen arguing as his wife comes and starts hitting the forest ranger and her husband with a slipper. In another visual, the woman ranger, three months into her pregnancy, is seen on the ground as Jankar drags her by her arm and kicks her. The former sarpanch's wife is seen fighting with the woman ranger as he grabs her by the hair.

A case has now been registered against Jankar and his wife under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. The charges slapped on the couple include voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, force to deter public servant from discharging his duty and assault on a woman.