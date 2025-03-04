Video: PM Modi's Close Encounter With Lions At Wildlife Centre In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the newly-inaugurated 'Vantara' - an animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar, where he shared adorable moments with animals. Home to over 1.5 lakh rescued animals, PM Modi explored Vantara's advanced veterinary facilities, spent time with animals, witnessed surgeries, and participated in conservation efforts.

In a video, PM Modi can be seen playing with many animals, including the Asiatic Lion cubs, White Lion cubs, Leopard cubs, and other endangered species. With a glass partition in between, PM Modi sat face to face with snow tigers, a white lion, and a snow leopard.

He also engaged with other lions, tigers, giraffes, elephants, and parrots, highlighting India's wildlife protection initiatives.

The Prime Minister shared some pictures on X in which he can be seen feeding water to lion cubs and orphaned baby rhinoceros. He was also seen patting an okapi, hugging an orangutan, and spotting crocodiles. The PM also saw a large python, a unique two-headed snake, and a two-headed turtle.

"An effort like Vantara is truly commendable, a vibrant example of our centuries-old ethos of protecting those we share our planet with. Here are some glimpses," he said.

An effort like Vantara is truly commendable, a vibrant example of our centuries old ethos of protecting those we share our planet with. Here are some glimpses… pic.twitter.com/eiq74CSiWx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2025

Some more glimpses from my visit to Vantara in Jamnagar. pic.twitter.com/QDkwLwdUod — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2025

PM Modi then visited the wildlife hospital at the wildlife centre, where he was briefed about a wide variety of veterinary services, including MRI, CT scans, and ICUs. He also visited the operation theatre, where a Leopard was going through a life-saving surgery after being hit by a car on the highway recently.

Spread over 3,000 acres, Vantara is currently home to over 2,000 endangered species. The rescued animals at the centre are kept in places that monitor their natural habitat.