Watch: Snippets From PM Modi's 'Memorable Visit To Kaziranga'

The video starts with PM Modi touring the Kaziranga National Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve early this morning and enjoyed the elephant and jeep safaris. He shared glimpses from his "memorable" visit to the Kaziranga and also invited people to visit the place in a post on X.

"A memorable visit to Kaziranga. I invite people from all over the world to come here," PM Modi said.

A memorable visit to Kaziranga. I invite people from all over the world to come here. pic.twitter.com/N1yW4XKRyx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2024

The two-minute video, which captured the beauty of the reserve in its full glory, shows the Prime Minister - wearing a camouflage t-shirt and pants, jacket and a black hat, touring it.

The clip shows him riding an elephant and watching the flora and fauna with his binoculars. PM Modi saw one-horned rhinoceros, wild buffaloes, deer, and several birds in the reserve.

He was also seen feeding sugarcane to elephants.

PM Modi also undertook the jeep safari and stopped at the Daflang Watch Tower to get a view of the sanctuary.

Later, the Prime Minister interacted with a team of women forest guards, 'Van Durga', who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, elephant mahouts, and forest officials.

The PM was accompanied by Kaziranga National Park Director Sonali Ghosh. Other senior forest officials and security personnel were also present there.

The Prime Minister had arrived at Kaziranga on Friday evening on a two-day visit to the state.

The jeep and elephant safaris in the central Kohora range remained closed for tourists since March 7 in view of the security arrangements for the prime minister's visit. The jungle safari in the forest range for visitors will reopen on March 10.

(With PTI inputs)