Video: People Run With Baby Strollers As Gunshots Are Fired At US Parade

Panic erupted at a parade in a Chicago suburb yesterday, showed social media footage, capturing the chaotic scenes when a gunman opened fire at a holiday crowd on the US Independence Day.

Scared onlookers were seen running for their lives - a man hurriedly pushing a baby stroller away from what appeared the direction of shooting. Cyclists paddled away trying to understand what the panic was about.

The suspect is a "young white male" with long black hair. Hundreds of officers are involved in the manhunt, the police say. pic.twitter.com/ZLZwwxX0Vp — Red (@RedCandleBaaad) July 4, 2022

Prams and other things were seen abandoned on the other side of the road by parade spectators. Two people grabbed their personal belongings as they left the site while gunfire could be heard in the background.

The mass shooting took place in Highland Park town in the US state of Illionis. It began at 10:14 am, said police. At least six persons were killed while two dozen people, including children, suffered gunshot injuries.

A suspected shooter - identified as Robert Crimo, 22 - has been arrested. He was armed with a "high-powered rifle" and opened fire at the crowd from the rooftop of a nearby building, police said.

US President Joe Biden said he and his wife Jill were "shocked" by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day."

(With inputs from AFP)