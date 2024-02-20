Video: Passengers Terrified After IndiGo Flight Hit By Turbulence

A video of scared passengers inside an Indigo flight from Delhi to Srinagar has gone viral on social media. The short video shows frightened fliers inside the plane as it is hit by severe turbulence.

The flight which took off from Delhi on Monday evening underwent turbulence as gusty winds swept through Srinagar. Heavy rain and snowfall deteriorated weather conditions causing flight delays.

An Indigo flight from Delhi to Srinagar was hit by severe turbulence due to bad weather. A narrow escape.



The 30-second video, shot by a passenger onboard, shows the fliers firmly holding onto their seats as the flight begins to shake. The worried passengers look around as the turbulence gets worse. The shaky clip ends with panicked murmurs among the passengers.

The flight safely landed in Srinagar but was delayed.

In a statement, IndiGo said the flight was hit by "inclement weather"

“IndiGo flight 6E6125 from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulent weather en route. The crew followed all operational protocols, and the flight landed safely in Srinagar. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the inclement weather,” the statement said.

The airline also issued an advisory stating that the bad weather will flight departures and arrivals in Srinagar.

The Met department has warned of an "extended wet spell" across Jammu and Kashmir until Wednesday afternoon. It predict light to moderate rain and snow in most places, including plains and lower reaches.