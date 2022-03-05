Video: Passengers Push Train Away From Burning Engine, Coaches In UP

No injuries or casualties were reported in the mishap.

A fire broke out in the engine and two coaches of the Saharanpur-Delhi passenger train today during its halt at the Daurala station in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

It was a close shave for the passengers onboard who managed to escape unhurt because the train was not moving.

In a video circulating on social media, passengers were seen pushing the train in a bid to separate the rest of the compartments from the engine and two compartments on which the fire broke out.

The video shows several passengers pushing the train away from the affected compartments and the engine in order to avert a tragedy.

"Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," said YK Jha, Traffic Inspector, Indian Railways

The train was going from Saharanpur to Delhi, official said.