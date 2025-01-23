Video: Pack Of Dogs Attack, Drag Elderly Woman In Punjab's Khanna

An elderly woman was attacked, pushed down and dragged by a pack of around five dogs in Punjab's Khanna. The incident was captured on CCTV in Khanna's posh Nai Abadi area.

The woman, a house maid, was seen rushing towards a house's gate to escape dogs but could not enter in time. Within seconds, a dog pulled her by her leg and she fell down.

Soon, more dogs came and started biting her arm and face. At this time, a person threw an object from their home, which dispersed the dogs. Soon, many women gathered and brought the injured woman to her feet.

In the attack, the woman sustained at least 15 wounds. She said that she was attacked by dogs for the third time this week.

Another resident of the area Joginder Singh said the menace of dog attacks in growing in the locality, adding that he has been bitten four times.