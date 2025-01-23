Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Video: Pack Of Dogs Attack, Drag Elderly Woman In Punjab's Khanna

The woman said that she was attacked by dogs for the third time this week.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Video: Pack Of Dogs Attack, Drag Elderly Woman In Punjab's Khanna
In the attack, the woman sustained at least 15 wounds.
New Delhi:

An elderly woman was attacked, pushed down and dragged by a pack of around five dogs in Punjab's Khanna. The incident was captured on CCTV in Khanna's posh Nai Abadi area.

The woman, a house maid, was seen rushing towards a house's gate to escape dogs but could not enter in time. Within seconds, a dog pulled her by her leg and she fell down.

Soon, more dogs came and started biting her arm and face. At this time, a person threw an object from their home, which dispersed the dogs. Soon, many women gathered and brought the injured woman to her feet.

In the attack, the woman sustained at least 15 wounds. She said that she was attacked by dogs for the third time this week.

Another resident of the area Joginder Singh said the menace of dog attacks in growing in the locality, adding that he has been bitten four times.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Punjab, Dog Attack, Khanna City
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.