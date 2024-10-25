Video: Ola Scooter Catches Fire Outside Showroom In Bengaluru

Ola is already receiving flak for its alleged substandard service to its customers

An Ola scooter caught fire outside a showroom of the company in Bengaluru, shows a video, now in wide circulation on social media. In the video, shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal Jain, an Ola scooter is seen on fire on a road right outside the company's showroom as onlookers make videos. The incident reportedly happened in Bengaluru's BTM layout locality near Jayadev Hospital.

Just another fiery day in the life of ola scooter ownerpic.twitter.com/sKADZBZwRB — Lavanya Ballal Jain (@LavanyaBallal) October 24, 2024

People did not leave a chance to troll Ola for its allegedly faulty scooters. In response to the video, some called OLA CEO Bhavish Aggarwal a "scamster," while others jokingly called this incident Ola's "special Diwali feature."

One user wrote, "That's Ola's corporate diwali party" and another asked if Ola was "Preparing for Diwali Dhamaka?"

Ola is already receiving flak for its alleged substandard service to the customers who have bought the company's scooter. However, yesterday, Ola Electric announced that 99.1% of all customers' complaints have been resolved to their satisfaction. This came after the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) sent a show-cause notice to the company on October 7 regarding thousands of complaints against their scooters and non-satisfactory resolutions at their service centres.

Nidhi Khare, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs had said in a statement, "The CCPA is looking into a large number of complaints about Ola Electric, mainly related to service inefficiencies. We hope the company addresses these concerns promptly and resolves the issues faced by consumers."

In response to this notice, Ola Electric's Chief Financial Officer Harish Abhichandani has said, "We wish to reiterate that Ola Electric has a robust mechanism to address complaints concerning our vehicles. In fact, we want to emphasize that out of the 10,644 complaints we received from the CCPA, 99.1% were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer as per Ola Electric's comprehensive redressal mechanism."

OLA CEO Bhavish Aggarwal also got into an online spat with comedian Kunal Kamra earlier this month after the latter called out the company's non-satisfactory customer service and shared a photo of several scooters parked outside an Ola service centre. In response to this, Bhavish Aggarwal told Kunal Kamra to "come and help us out" or "sit quiet" and also called him a "failed" comedian. Kunal Kamra recently reshared on X some posts by customers claiming that Ola has hired bouncers at its customer service centres.