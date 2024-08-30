Video: Ola Cab Driver Suplexed To Ground By Audi Owner For Touching Bumper

The Audi owner slapped the driver and slammed him to the ground

A video showing a man hitting, kicking and slamming another man on the ground after a minor road rage has gone viral on social media. The disturbing clip shows the man throwing the cab driver onto the ground after the latter's vehicle hit the luxury car in Mumbai.

The 30-second video shows a car coming behind an Audi and as the driver applied brakes, the vehicle slightly touched the bumper of the Audi. The Audi owner, Rishabh Chakravarti, his wife Antara Ghosh and another woman got down to check if the vehicle suffered any damage. They started shouting and abusing the Ola driver.

Guys, please don't get into road rage.



It can land you into trouble.



Ola rammed into Audi which led to this.



Also there is a backstory to this, which needs to be verified as the reason why the Audi driver took such an extreme step.



📍Mumbaipic.twitter.com/viFcWHmRv6 — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) August 30, 2024

Rishabh then slaps Kayamuddin, lifts him and slams him to the ground, the video shows. The driver's head hits the surface, leaving him motionless for a while.

Rishabh did not stop there. He kicked the driver, who was lying on the ground, as people present at the spot watched as mute spectators. The driver, who suffered head injuries, finally stands, holding his head.

The incident happened on August 18 around 11:20pm at the entrance of a building opposite a mall in Ghatkopar in Mumbai, a police official told PTI.

"Mr Ansari was first taken to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar and then shifted to state-run JJ hospital. His statement has been recorded. The assault on him has been captured by CCTV cameras at the entrance of the building," the official told PTI.

Police have filed a complaint under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Rishabh and his wife for assaulting the driver. Cops have issued a notice to the couple to be present in court with claims and counterclaims from both sides being probed, the official told PTI.

Social media users expressed anger after the video was widely shared online. A user wrote, "This arrogant Audi guy should be booked under UAPA."

"Nowadays some people are so fond of becoming powerful that after seeing some people they start showing their power over a weak person," wrote another.

"Jaha dekho kalesh hi kalesh hai kalyug aaa gya hai sahi me," a third user wrote.