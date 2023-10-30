Video Of 'Vande Sadharan' Goes Viral: 5 Points On New Series Of Trains

This is a sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train that are operationsal on over 30 routes across the country. They are being manufacture at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

The new trains are said to be non-air conditioned and work on push-pull mode - a configuration that allows the rakes to be driven from either end of the train, whether having a locomotive at each end or not.

According to news agency PTI, Indian Railways has issued a production plan of 102 Vande Bharat rakes (35 in 2022-2023 and 67 in 2023-2024) within its production units. Out of these, 75 Vande Bharat rakes are planned as chair car version and remaining planned as sleeper version.

The Indian Railways has also planned to manufacture 400 sleeper version of the Vande Bharat trains of three different technologies.