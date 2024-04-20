Video Of Ticketless Woman Refusing To Vacate Train Seat Goes Viral, Railways Reacts

The video has accumulated nearly 1 million views. (Representative pic)

Of late, there have been numerous grievances regarding overcrowding on trains. Now, in a recent troubling incident, a ticketless woman on a train refused to vacate a seat that she forcefully occupied. She argued with co-passengers who repeatedly asked her to leave the seat. At one point, she also claimed to be a Railways employee, based on which she felt "entitled" to the seat. The whole incident was caught on camera. X user Shonee Kapoor shared the clip on the microblogging site on Friday. The video not only left social media users enraged, but it also prompted a response from the Indian Railways.

"The lady is occupying a reserved seat without a ticket. Refused to get up, arguing with everybody around. Best usage of #women-card," Mr Kapoor wrote in the caption of the post.

The date and location of the incident is not known. However, the comments section of the video has been flooded with all kinds of reactions. Reacting to the clip, Railway Seva, the official account for support to passengers, asked for details for further investigation. "We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal," Railway Seva wrote.

We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/JNjgaq11Jl or dial 139 for speedy redressal. — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) April 19, 2024

Northern Railway also responded. "We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.)" it said.

Meanwhile, in the comments, users demanded stricter rules from authorities.

"Some women feel too entitled these days for absolutely no reason !! This is not what women empowerment aims at!!" wrote one user. "Recently been seeing too many videos of the ticket less travellers harrassing the ones who actually reserved seats in advance. After watching these I would rather take a flight/ bus instead of trains," commented another.

"Wow, so much of arrogance sitting on someone else's seat and doesn't show courtesy to get up when the person who reserved requests. The admire the patience of the man who is requesting his seat. This lady must be fined and fired from her government job," suggested a third user.

"The main reason for such things is that there aren't enough TCs or staff members to minimize these communication problems. No one will gain from such things becoming viral. A system to instantly inspect and validate the seat should exist," expressed a user.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated nearly 1 million views.