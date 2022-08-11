Video Of Gurgaon Insta Influencer Smoking In Plane Flagged On Twitter

Instagram influencer Bobby Kataria is seen smoking inside a SpiceJet aircraft

A social media influencer lit a cigarette inside a SpiceJet aircraft, prompting the authorities to file a police case against him.

In a video shared widely on social media, Instagram influencer and Gurgaon resident Bobby Kataria, who has over 6.30 lakh followers, is seen lying down on the aircraft seat and lighting a cigarette. He takes a couple of puffs before the video cuts out.

People on Twitter flagged the video to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour," Mr Scindia tweeted.

Sources in the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security said they had taken note of the old incident and a First Information Report, or FIR, was filed. Appropriate action was taken, they said.

"Balvinder Kataria travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on a SpiceJet flight. He landed in Delhi on 23.01.22. Video isn't available on his Facebook/Instagram page. Action was taken by aviation security earlier," the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security told news agency ANI.

Strangely, on his verified Instagram page, Mr Kataria appears to be defending his act. Posting screenshots of news reports about the incident, Mr Kataria took a swipe at the media for trying to get better Television Rating Point - or TRP, which determines popularity of a show - on his expense.

"Only TRP is needed. Speak anything and keep politicians engaged," the Instagram influencer wrote in Hindi.

Apart from inconveniencing passengers, smoking inside the pressurised cabin of an aircraft poses serious risk of fire. Smoking inside a passenger aircraft is banned in India.