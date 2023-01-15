Video Claims To Show Nepal Plane Moments Before Crash That Killed 40

10 foreign nationals, including 2 infants were on board.

A video clip, shot by someone from a phone camera and claiming to show the Yeti Airline plane moments before it crashed in Nepal's Pokhara, has gone viral on social media. 72 people were on-board, at least 40 have been confirmed dead. NDTV can't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The video shows a plane, flying low, dangerously tilting mid-air, just before a loud bang is heard in the background.

Several other videos shared on social media, which appeared to be shot just after the crash, showed raging flames on the ground and black smoke billowing into the sky from debris strewn across the crash site.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines was flying from Nepal's capital Kathmandu, and crashed 20 minutes after take-off, right before its scheduled landing in Pokhara.

"10 foreign nationals, including 2 infants were on board," Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, said. 53 Nepali, 5 Indian, 4 Russian, One Irish, 2 Koreans, 1 Argentinian, and a French national were on board, news agency ANI reported, quoting the airport authority.