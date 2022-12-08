Video: Melinda Gates Visits Garhi Village In Delhi, Uses Paytm To Pay At Local Store

In the video, Melinda Gates was seen using Paytm to make a purchase at a local store.

Philanthropist and co-chair of Gates Foundation Melinda Gates on Wednesday visited Garhi village in New Delhi and interacted with elderly women and other residents there. Taking to Twitter, Gates Foundation India shared a video of the 58-year-old chitchatting with India Post Payments Bank customers and elderly women pensioners.

During her visit, Ms Melinda witnessed how India's digital public infrastructure enables financial inclusion. She also used the digital payment app, Paytm to pay at one of the local shops.

"@melindagates visited Garhi Village in New Delhi and witnessed how India's #digital public infrastructure is enabling #financialinclusion," the caption of the post read.

Take a look below:

In the clip, the billionaire was seen using Paytm to make a purchase at a local store. She was seen holding a plastic bottle of mineral water in one hand and in the other, she held her phone and scanned the QR code placed in front of the shop to make her payment.

Melinda French Gates is the co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. On Wednesday, she also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and discussed furthering the foundation's technical cooperation with the state government in health care, nutrition and agriculture.

Also Read | Melinda Gates Meets Yogi Adityanath, Praises UP's Development Model

Ms Melinda praised the UP government's work on Covid management and the control of diseases such as encephalitis was exemplary. The world should learn from the manner the state vaccinated such a large and dense population, she said, according to the government release.

On Tuesday, the 58-year-old met Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar also called on President Droupadi Murmu. She was hopeful that the Gates Foundation along with the Government of India would work in coordination to achieve shared goals and improve the aspect of gender equality in the country even further.