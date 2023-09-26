Video: Man Walks Into Ganesh Pandal, Steals Wads Of Cash From Donation Box

A video of the theft is now viral on social media.

A thief stole wads of cash from the donation box of a Ganesh Chaturthi pandal in Maharashtra's Akola district on Monday, police said. The entire incident was caught on camera.

The incident took place during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Akola's Chhoti Umri Chowk area when pandal workers were engaged in other assignments.

A video of the theft shows a man casually walking up to the donation box kept in front of the Ganesh statue. He then inspects the box before tinkering with it in an attempt to open it. After managing to break it open, the thief took out wads of cash and put it in his pocket before fleeing the scene.

According to the police, the thief stole an estimated Rs 15,000-Rs 16,000 from the donation box.

Following the incident, Ganesh Mandals in the district have demanded two police personnel on duty at all pandals during the Ganpati festival.

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival started on Tuesday last week and will culminate with elaborate immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi, 10 days from the start of the festival.

