Video: Man Throws Tomato At Ex Odisha Bureaucrat VK Pandian, Thrashed

A 25-year-old man was detained for allegedly hurling a tomato at BJD leader VK Pandian during a programme in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Belaguntha area where Pandian, also the 5T (transformation) and Nabin Odisha chairman, attended the 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' (Our Odisha, New Odisha) programme as the chief guest.

The tomato, however, missed Mr Pandian and the man was arrested by BJD supporters. The police personnel present at the spot rescued him as he was about to be thrashed by party workers.

The man, identified as Anil Kumar Mallick, a resident of Biripur in Gangapur area, was detained by the police and the programme continued as per the schedule.

Mr Pandian, while speaking at the meeting, said, "You can throw eggs, tomatoes or ink at me or even fire bullets, but that would not stop me from meeting and serving the people of Odisha." Besides Belaguntha, Pandian also addressed people in Dharakote, Kukudakhandi and Samantiapalli areas under Sanakhemundi, Digapahandi and Chikiti assembly constituencies respectively.

In the rallies, he highlighted various new government schemes and increase in financial assistance in the existing ones.

Some of the initiatives he mentioned include Nua-O scholarship for undergraduate and postgraduate students, affordable bus services under Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) and increase in pension amount under social pension schemes.

He said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the Nua-O scheme to lighten economic burden on parents for their children's education.

He said male students will receive Rs 9,000 annually while female students will get Rs 10,000.

Mr Pandian assured the people that grievances related to places of worship and community buildings will be resolved within the next seven days and pension applications will also be processed but those seeking ration cards will have to wait till the elections are over.

Earlier, Mr Pandian, a bureaucrat-turned-politician had faced black flag protests and also an ink attack.

A person in Puri district in August last year had hurled ink at Pandian when he was serving as the secretary (5T) to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Mr Pandian opted for voluntary retirement from service in October and joined the BJD.

