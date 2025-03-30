Advertisement
Over 6 Killed After Strong Winds Uproot Tree In Himachal Tourist Area

According to eyewitnesses, a tree near the road right in front of Manikaran Gurdwara fell due to a storm that caused a landslide.

Read Time: 2 mins
The Meteorological Department issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms earlier this week.

Over six people have died after a storm uprooted a tree, which fell on vehicles and food stalls in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu this evening. A relief and rescue operation is currently underway.

According to eyewitnesses, a tree near the road right in front of Manikaran Gurdwara fell due to a storm that caused a landslide. 

Videos showed vehicles parked near food stalls next to the mountain. Cars were crushed by the tree branches that fell on them, and a man was heard saying, "Maa" (mom) and "chale gaye, chale gaye" (they are gone, they are gone) while crying and standing next to a Kayal tree that had fallen on a car. Manikaran is at an altitude of 1,829 metres and approximately 40 km from Kullu.

In the same video, a man was seen taking a woman who had blood stains on her shirt.

Earlier this week, the weather department issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in four districts of Himachal Pradesh. The Meteorological Department issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi on Thursday.

Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, Manikaran
