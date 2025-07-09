Video: Man Brutally Thrashed, Forced To Marry Aunt Over Affair In Bihar

A 24-year-old man was brutally thrashed and forced to marry his aunt, with whom he was allegedly having an affair, in Bihar's Supaul district last week.

The incident took place on July 2 when the man, Mithlesh Kumar Mukhiya, was reportedly kidnapped and taken to a house belonging to his uncle, Shivchandra Mukhiya, in Jeevchhapur ward number 8 under Bhimpur police station area.

In his complaint, Mithlesh's father said his son was thrashed by the group for allegedly having an affair with Shivchandra's wife Rita Devi. Shivchandra and Rita have a four-year-old son.

A viral video shows Mithlesh getting thrashed by rods. Subsequently, Rita was also brought to the spot and thrashed by the villagers. Mithlesh was then allegedly forced to apply vermillion on Rita's forehead.

Mithlesh's father Ramchandra said he and his wife were also thrashed when they tried to intervene. His son sustained grievous injuries on his back, neck and hands in the assault, he said.

It was not until a villager informed the police, who then arrived at the spot, that the accused fled the scene.

Ramchandra said his son was attacked by Raja Kumar, Vikas Mukhiya, Shivchandra Mukhiya, Suraj Mukhiya, Pradeep Thakur, Suresh Mukhiya - all residents of Jeevchhapur - and Rahul Kumar And Sajan Sahni - residents of Belaganj under Bhimpur police station.

Bhimpur Station House Officer (SHO) Mithlesh Pandey said a case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the accused.

He also said that Mithlesh was initially admitted to Narpatganj Hospital but was later referred to Araria Sadar Hospital in a critical condition.