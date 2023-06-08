Video: Major Fire In Under-Construction Building Of UP Medical University

However, the reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

A major fire broke out at an under-construction building of King George's Medical University in Lucknow on Thursday.

Soon after receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: Fire broke out at the under-construction building of King George's Medical University. Fire tenders on the spot. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/OQMSxZyDKy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 8, 2023

Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said that no loss of life has been reported as the building was under construction.

Further details are awaited.

