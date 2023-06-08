Video: Major Fire In Under-Construction Building Of UP Medical University

Soon after receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

However, the reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Lucknow:

A major fire broke out at an under-construction building of King George's Medical University in Lucknow on Thursday.

Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said that no loss of life has been reported as the building was under construction.

Further details are awaited.

