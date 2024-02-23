Video: Leopard Strays Into UP House, Dies After Being Trapped Under Cot

Soon after, the local police and forest department officials were informed.

Residents in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district were in for a major scare on Thursday when a leopard entered a house in a village. The people inside the house immediately ran to save themselves and hid inside a room.

The authorities managed to enter the house and trap the leopard in a net, but had to place a cot over the leopard when it tried to fight its way out.

During the rescue operation, a deputy superintendent sustained injuries on his foot.

A video from the house shows the trapped leopard and at least ten police officials, armed with sticks, pinning it down using the cot.

The leopard, which was eventually taken away by the authorities, died.

The animal could have strayed into the village from a nearby jungle, officers said.