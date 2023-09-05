Video: Kedarnath Pilgrim Slips Into River While Taking Selfie, Saved Later

The rescuers used ropes to reach out to him, showed the video.

A pilgrim slipped into a gushing river while clicking a selfie on the trekking route to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand.

The incident occurred near Rambada when he was on his way to the shrine, triggering a frantic rescue operation by his friends and locals.

A dramatic rescue footage showed the man clinging on to some boulders, braving the strong water currents of Mandakini river.

