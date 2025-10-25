Video: Karnataka Ex-MLA Gored During Bull Race Festival

A former MLA in Karnataka's Shivamogga district was injured after being gored by a bull during a traditional bull race festival - Hori Habba.

The Hori festival is a traditional rural sport in which decorated bulls and draught cattle are made to run through large crowds of spectators as some of the participants attempt to subdue them.

Mahalingappa, a former MLA from Shikaripura town, was a part of the audience at the event in Shivamogga's Balligavi. He was standing near the doorway of his house when a bull suddenly charged in and gored him.

A video recorded by locals on their phones showed people running amok as the seemingly aggressive bull marched in their direction. The white-and-grey bull zeroed in on Mahalingappa, who frantically clung to a house's door, struggling to get inside for safety. The bull lifted him with its horns, caught his shirt, and flung him to the ground.

The former MLA sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is currently out of danger.

A few days ago, four people were killed in Haveri district during the Hori events. Authorities confirmed that the casualties occurred in different locations, including Haveri and Tilavalli talukas.

The Hori festival is mainly observed during Diwali across the Shivamogga, Haveri, and Uttara Kannada districts of Karnataka.

