Video: 'Congress Will Certainly Form The Government In Karnataka,' Says Kamal Nath

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has said that it is clear from the leads on several seats that the Congress is going to form the government in Karnataka. He added that the BJP would attempt to form the government by inappropriately gaining the support of other parties.

VIDEO | Karnataka Election Results 2023: "Congress will certainly form the next government in Karnataka, says party leader @OfficeOfKNath. #KarnatakaResultsWithPTI

Meanwhile, the Congress has asked all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru, as leads have placed it across the halfway mark.

Congress's Siddaramaiah said he is sure of the party crossing the 120 mark. There are reports that the party has booked several resorts to keep its flock together. It prompted a jibe from the BJP, which said the Congress "doesn't trust its MLAs".

Karnataka saw a three-cornered contest, with contests between the BJP, Congress, and JD(S) in most of the constituencies. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, had also fielded some candidates. So has Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Partywise Vote Share till 11 AM

Congress vote share: 43.17%

BJP vote share: 36.02%

JDS vote share: 13.02%