Video: Influencer Dances With Gun For Instagram Reel On Lucknow Highway, Police Reacts

The clip was reportedly shot on a highway in Lucknow.

Creating reels has become a daily routine for many. Whether it's dancing, modelling or any other type of video, people on the internet are always game for anything and everything, consistently making headlines. And just when you thought it couldn't get any more bizarre, a video has emerged online, going viral, and leaving social media users outraged. In the video, a woman is seen dancing in the middle of the road while displaying a pistol in her hands. The clip, featuring popular YouTuber Simran Yadav, was reportedly shot on a highway in Lucknow. It caught the attention of Lucknow Police as well, who took notice of the same and took prompt action.

The video posted on X by user Advocate Kalyanji Chaudhary shows the influencer dancing to a Bhojpuri song in the middle of a street, while boldly brandishing a gun in her hands. "Instagram star Simran Yadav of Lucknow is openly flouting the law and code of conduct by waving a pistol on the highway and making a video viral to show off her community's power in the society, but the officials are maintaining silence," the X user wrote while tagging the authorities.

As soon as the video went viral, Lucknow Police reacted saying that an investigation over the matter has been instructed to the concerned authorities. "The concerned have been directed to take necessary action," read the comment by the Lucknow Police.

संबधिंत को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) May 9, 2024

Meanwhile, the video has left internet users fuming. Reacting to the clip, social media users expressed anger and urged authorities to take action immediately. "Why is she showing a gun and all so casually in the middle of the street with people around?" And sharing the same on the internet with such a massive following is simply not acceptable," commented one user. "I hope the authorities will take some kind of action against her reel. This is not corrected," expressed another.

Simran Yadav has over 2.2 million followers on Instagram and over 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube.