Video: Infiltration Bid Near Line Of Control Seen On Thermal Cameras

The Army fired at the two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and killed one of them

The Army today released video footage of two terrorists from Pakistan trying to infiltrate near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in the early hours of today.

Footage captured by thermal cameras installed for better patrolling of the highly sensitive border areas showed the two men crossing into India, under the cover of dark through a dense forest along the LoC.

The Army fired at the two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and killed one of them. He has been identified as Muneer Hussain, a resident of Bagyladra Poonch. However, there is no information on what happened to the other infiltrator who was shot.

A self-styled Division Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Hussain crossed LoC to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 1993 for arms training and returned in 1996 and again went back to PoK in 1998, the Army said.

He was the mastermind behind a number of attacks on security forces and was close to an associate of Maulana Dawood Kashmir, who in turn is a close aide of Syed Salauddin, the founder of Hizbul Mujahideen.

"As per reliable intelligence inputs, a high-level meeting of the Hizbul Mujahideen Group took place in Islamabad which he attended. The agenda of the meeting was the revival of terrorism in Rajouri and Poonch areas," said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, defense spokesman.

"It is evident that Pak is trying to send old terror veterans to UT of J&K to motivate and recruit youth thus making desperate attempts to revive terrorism," he said.