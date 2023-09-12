Housekeeping Staff Caught Dumping Trash Onto Tracks, Railways Promises Action

Central Railway replied to his post and him to specify the train number

Many passengers routinely take to social media to complain about the bland food, dirty bathrooms, and erratic schedules on Indian trains. In one such instance, a passenger took to X, formerly, Twitter to share a video of a railway housekeeping staff dumping trash onto the railway track of a moving train.

Sharing the video, the user named Saurabh wrote, ''Swach Bharat Abhiyan ft Indian Railways!! The regular scene in almost 99% of the trains running in IR, Not sure about protocols but this is the failure of the system, Thousands of tonnes of waste are dumped daily on tracks, Who should be held accountable for this?''

He also claimed that this practice is carried in every other train in India, and tagged Ministry of Railway and Railway Seva.

Watch the video here:

Swach Bharat Abhiyan ft Indian Railways!!

Regular scene in almost 99% of the trains running in IR, Not sure about protocols but this is failure of system, Thousands of tonnes of waste dumped daily on tracks,

Who should be held accountable for this? @RailMinIndia@RailwaySevapic.twitter.com/658fYiniZn — Saurabh • A Railfan 🇮🇳 (@trains_of_india) September 10, 2023

In the video, the railway employee is seen gathering waste such as plastic bottles, and food wrappers in one corner with a wiper. However, instead of dumping the garbage into a waste bag, he throws it out of the moving train, spilling everything on the tracks.

Central Railway replied to his post and him to specify the train number and date of this incident to initiate action.

Pl specify train number & date of this. Will initiate action. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 11, 2023

''This is happening in all the trains, You need not be train specific, Pick any train and ask the cleaning staff about how many bags of Garbage they have collected till now,'' the user posted in response.

The irresponsible and negligent attitude of the cleaning service staff on the train also angered internet users. Many shared similar videos, and asked for ''strict punishment'', while some others advised passengers to be more mindful.

One user wrote, ''While it's really disheartening to see this practice. But it is also important for travellers to be more responsible while disposing of the waste. Especially on long-haul trains. Railways should think of roping TTE to penalise the offenders. It worked when smoking was banned.''

Another commented, ''In addition to this what about passengers who are lazy enough to go & throw the wastes on the bins but keep it aside under the seat so that they get kicked by passengers & litter all around? I always carry a plastic bag & dump the wastes till safai karmacharis comes & pass it on.''