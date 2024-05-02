Video: Heavy Rainfall Leads To Flood-Like Situation In Assam's Dima Hasao

Landslides between Jatinga-Lampur and New Harangajao have disrupted railway service.

Heavy rainfall in Assam's Dima Hasao district led to a flood-like situation and landslides occurred in several parts of the hill district, disrupting communication. Due to incessant rainfall, several places in the district, including Haflong town, have been waterlogged.

Heavy rainfall leads to flood apathy-like situations and landslides in several parts of Assam's Dima Hasao district, causing communication disruption.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, told ANI over the phone that in some parts, water and mud overflowed on the railway track.

"Now the clearing process is underway. There is no report of any railway track damage. We are on alert," Sabyasachi De said.

Meanwhile, the Dima Hasao district police have issued an advisory notice and said that the Jatinga-Harangajao stretch of NH 27 was closed for all vehicular traffic until 4 pm today due to heavy rains.

On the other hand, the District Commissioner & Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority said in a letter to the Chief Executive Officer of Haflong Municipal Board that, "Due to continuous rain, the Haflong Lake is overflowing the road and damaging houses in and around the lake. In this regard, you are requested to clear the drain and make immediate arrangements to release the lake water directly into the drains. The action taken report is to be submitted to the undersigned within 3 (3) days."

