Video: Haryana Cops Destroy 50 Modified Bike Silencers Using Road Roller

Traffic police in Haryana's Kaithal seized over fifty modified silencers installed in bullet motorcycles and crushed them using a road roller today. A video showing modified silencers being destroyed using a road roller at Pehowa Chowk in Kaithal in the presence of cops has emerged online.

Police said they took action after receiving complaints that modified silencers created a nuisance on streets, disturbing locals.

"We received information that some miscreants used to stroll on streets with their modified bike silencers and used a create a Pataka sound. We destroyed almost 50 silencers today, " Ramesh Kumar, Station House Officer (traffic), told NDTV.

"We had already given instructions that our team would take strict action against those creating a nuisance using modified silencers and violating norms. We have deployed police personnel at various checkpoints to stop such activities on the occasion of Holi," the officer said, adding that no such nonsense would be tolerated

Earlier, police had issued challans for those who modified motorcycle silencers to curb the practice. But with growing complaints, police decided to take action as loud sounds can create difficulties for heart patients and pregnant women.