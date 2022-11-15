Video: Stopped By Cops, Man With Gun Enters School, Threatens Students

A video shows the alleged chain snatcher running away

Intercepted by police, two alleged chain snatchers on bike were seen running on a Delhi street with a gun in hand, showed a video. They quickly threw off the helmets and ran through the streets to evade arrest, said police.

A district chasing squad, formed to stop robbery and snatching, stopped the bike without a number plate, said police. The men threatening policemen with a gun, ran away, police added.

"A bike without a number plate was intercepted at 8:55 am. As they were being questioned, the two men with helmets started running. We managed to catch them. One of them took out a pistol to threaten police. One was caught near a school, one scaled the wall and jumped inside the school," said R Satyasundaram, DCP Shahdara.

The incident was captured on a video. It showed the men throwing off the helmet even as they kept running and disappeared in an alley.

The man who jumped inside the school threatened the guard and students with the gun, but the police managed to overpower him and arrest him.

"We arrested them with the weapon," said Mr Satyasundaram.

There are several cases of snatching registered against them.

The accused have been identified as Ilyas alias Faisal and Ismail and their KTM bikes have been seized.