Video: Girl, 4, Comes In Contact With Live Wire, Rescued By Elderly Man

The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras in the locality.

A 4-year-old girl was rescued by an elderly man from being electrocuted after she came in contact with a faulty wire and fell facedown on a waterlogged road in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Tuesday.

The child struggled to get out of the water, also electrified because of the live wire. In the midst of the chaos, an e-rickshaw stopped at the scene, the passengers disembarked and rushed to the child's aid.

Several bystanders also came forward to help her only to be repelled by electric shocks.

As the girl continued to struggle, an elderly man cautiously approached her with a wooden stick. The girl managed to grab hold of the stick before the man pulled her to safety.

According to the police, the pole that held the wire was illegally connected to the main line of the electricity grid of the city. Electricity department personnel removed the electric wire and the police have launched an investigation into the case.



