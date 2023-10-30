Video: Giant Music System Falls On Crowd In Azamgarh, 4 Injured

The police said legal action is being taken against the disc jockey and vehicle driver.

Four people were injured in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh when a giant music system fell on a crowd during an immersion procession for Goddess Durga. According to the police, the incident took place in Phulpur town and a case has been registered. The police also said that a case has been registered against driver of the vehicle carrying the music system and organiser of the procession. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media and led to reactions from several people.

The 28-second clip shows people dancing behind the procession with the vehicle carrying the custom music system in front of them. It's kept like a huge array of speakers on the back of the vehicle.

A DJ fell on people dancing in front of it in Uttar Pradesh's #Azamgarh, injuring four people. #Viralvideopic.twitter.com/AxBmKaqARG — Yauvani (@yauvani_1) October 30, 2023

As the vehicle stops frequently, the music system wiggles but some dancers in the front stop it from falling. A few seconds later, the vehicle crosses a speed breaker and the blow becomes too much, leading to the collapse of the structure on the dancing crowd.

The police said legal action is being taken against the disc jockey - the owner of the music system - and vehicle driver.

"Since it was a huge music system, the speakers collapsed. A case has been registered against the driver for driving the vehicle dangerously, and DJ for sending the oversized music system," Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Sanjay Kumar, said.

According to reports, the injured were rushed to a hospital by locals who were present in the area.

Earlier this month, a video from Kolkata showed a private bus ramming into an SUV coming from another side of the road. The accident took place at College Junction, one of the busiest hubs in Salt Lake Sector 5.

The Telegraph said the speeding bus jumped a red light and overturned after hitting the car. The incident was caught on CCTV installed at the traffic junction and the clip went viral on social media.