Video: Fortuner Rams Multiple Vehicles, Drags Man For 100 Metres In Delhi

The scenes from the accident site

A Toyota Fortuner rammed a series of stationary vehicles and also dragged a man for about hundred metres at Delhi's Karol Bagh on Monday, showed surveillance cameras.

A woman is seen standing on the edge of the road as the SUV starts ramming the parked vehicles taking people by surprise and shock, shows the video.

The damaged cars and the mangled remains of the two-wheeler can also be seen.

The SUV is presently in police's custody and the driver is missing.

An investigation is underway.