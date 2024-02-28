Video: Snowballs Thrown To Put Off Fire At Gulmarg Resort

No injuries have been reported and further details are awaited.

A fire broke out today at a resort in Jammu and Kashmir's popular ski town, Gulmarg. Several rooms were burnt in the massive and efforts were on to douse the flames.

Meanwhile, locals made snowballs to extinguish the flames. People gathered in groups and started pounding on the flames, a video showed. The ski town is covered with dense snow after weeks of a dry spell.

Last week, one skier from Russia died after a massive avalanche hit Gulmarg, a ski resort town in Jammu and Kashmir. Seven skiers from Russia were hit by the avalanche and six have been rescued.

Gulmarg, which witnessed a dry spell in the first few weeks of January, has seen massive snowfall since the beginning of February. The town, known for its landscapes and world-class skiing slopes, has become a hotspot for adventure seekers and tourists after the recent snowfall that ended over two months of dry spells.



