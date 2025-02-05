"Head Sheeran": British Singer Gets "Champi" In Chennai, Internet Reacts

British singer Ed Sheeran, who is currently on "The Mathematics Tour" in India, will perform next in Chennai. Ahead of his performance, he received a traditional head massage in the Tamil Nadu capital.

A video of the 33-year-old's hilarious reaction to the massage, also called "champi", is going viral on social media.

The caption to the short clip, shared by EDHQ, a fan club of the singer, read, "Ed getting a head massage in Chennai." The video begins with Sheeran giving a countdown to the man behind him. He says, "3,2, 1 let's go."

The next moment, the man starts massaging the singer's head, while the onlookers, presumably the members of Ed Sheeran's entourage, gasped and laughed. The Shape Of You singer smiled before saying, "This is abuse."

Ed Sheeran also shared the video on his Instagram stories with the caption, "This kinda slaps."

The fans reacted to the video with some hilarious comments.

One joked, "Now we'll know the reason if you forget lyrics."

Another wrote, "I always thought I wanted a head massage, but I'm not so sure now."

Someone commented, "Now you know how your guitar feels during 'Bloodstream'."

Another quipped, "This is definitely not a relaxing massage".

Ed Sheeran kicked off The Mathematics Tour on January 30 starting from Pune, followed by a concert in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City on February 2, where singer Armaan Malik performed the opening act.

The tour, produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, will also see Ed Sheeran perform in Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR.