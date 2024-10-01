Video: Drunk Man Attempts To Break Into Woman's Car, Bengaluru Police Reacts

Bengaluru Police promised to investigate and take necessary legal action against the man.

A chilling video has gone viral on social media, highlighting the alarming issue of women's safety on Indian roads. The video shows an attempted break-in while a woman was waiting in her car on the Marathahalli Bridge service road in Bengaluru. According to a post on X by Karnataka Portfolio, the woman was alone in her vehicle when a man, seemingly inebriated, approached and attempted to open all four doors. Finding them locked, he proceeded to bang on the window, trying to break it. The quick-thinking woman started recording the incident on her phone and swiftly drove away.

After her harrowing ordeal, the woman shared the video to urge others to prioritise their safety by always locking doors and trusting their instincts.

''A girl was waiting near the Marathahalli bridge service road when a man approached her car. He noticed she was alone and tried to open all four doors but couldn't because they were locked. As she started recording the situation, he moved to her right side and attempted to break the window. Realizing the danger, she quickly started the car and drove away. She wants to share this experience to warn other women to stay vigilant and ensure their safety in similar situations. Always lock your doors and trust your instincts,'' the video was captioned on X.

The disturbing footage of the woman's ordeal has ignited fury among internet users, with many condemning the man's actions and asking for his arrest. One user said, ''This means that we must be vigilant at all times while driving, walking, or taking public transportation. We live a sad, stressful life.''

Another commented, ''This man should be arrested. How can he do this openly.'' A third said, ''Bengaluru police has been talking about its facial recognition software. They should program this face in their software's "wanted" list! He'll get picked up at one place or another!''

Reacting to the viral clip, Bengaluru Police promised to investigate and take necessary legal action against the man responsible for harassing the woman. They later commented, ''We have attended to this issue as per law.''