Video: Dramatic Rescue Of 10-Foot Python Stuck In Net

A nearly 10-foot-long python was found in a dangerous situation near Rajasthan's Udaipur. A video shows the serpent trapped in a plastic net - a protective barrier typically used by farmers to protect their crops from the relentless onslaught of birds.

Wildlife rescuer Chaman Singh says he received an urgent call from a farmhouse in the forests of Kalarohi. The call reported a snake in distress, prompting Mr Singh and his team to spring into action. Upon their arrival, they were met with a striking sight: the massive python writhing helplessly within the clutches of the plastic net.

As the rescue team assessed the situation, it became clear that the python was not only trapped but also injured. The team then worked to take the snake out of the binding. After a tense struggle, the python was finally freed.

Once liberated, the python was gently relocated back to its natural habitat, where it could slither away to safety. Singh expressed relief, noting that had the team not intervened, the python would have faced a grim fate, likely succumbing to its injuries or starvation.