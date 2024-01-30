Video: Digvijaya Singh, Kamalnath Supporters Clash With Each Other At Party Office

Controversy erupted among Congress leaders inside the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office.

Supporters of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and Congress leader Kamalnath clashed with each other at the party's state headquarters on Monday. A video of the abuse went viral on social media.

Controversy erupted among Congress leaders inside the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office leading to a fight and exchange of verbal spats.

A dispute broke out between spokesperson Shaharyar Khan and former President of MP Congress' Scheduled Caste Department, Pradeep Ahirwar.

कमलनाथ जी समर्थक द्वारा दिग्विजय सिंह जी को गाली बकने को लेकर पीसीसी में जमकर चले लात-ठूँसे...



कुर्सियाँ चली , जमकर एक दूसरे को गालियाँ बकी गई...



बीचबचाव करने आये कमलनाथ समर्थक एक नेता को भी लात-ठूँसें पड़े... pic.twitter.com/wtWQ0sFsWp — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) January 29, 2024

Shaharyar Khan made allegations against Pradeep Ahirwar and said that Pradeep was abusing Digvijay Singh over ticket distribution in the November Assembly polls.

In the elections held on November 17, the BJP created a record in Madhya Pradesh and came to power again after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years. Digvijaya Singh was an integral part of the Kamal Nath-led party campaign in Madhya Pradesh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)