Video: Cops, Railways Staff Push Train Coach Away From Fire

A video showing police and security personnel pushing coaches of a burning train is going viral on social media, with many applauding the spirit of unity in resolving a crisis.

The video, of the Howrah to Secunderabad Falaknuma Express train from Friday, shows the men coordinating to push away coaches adjacent to the one on fire.

Railways officials confirmed that there was an incident of fire which led to damage to S2 to S6 coaches.

"To restrict the spread of the fire to other coaches, the rear portion consisting of 3 coaches - S1 and 2 General Coaches were detached and manually moved away by dedicated railway staff and local police," the South Central Railway said.

The action was taken to minimise the damage and safeguard the belongings of passengers, the railways said.