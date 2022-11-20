Video: Cops Empty Delhi Pond Looking For Shraddha Walkar's Head

The Mehrauli pond where Shraddha's severed head was reportedly dumped by Aftab

As investigation into the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar continues, Delhi Police today launched a search for the victim's head in a pond in the city's Mehrauli area.

According to sources, Shraddha's boyfriend and the alleged killer, Aftab Poonawala, told the investigating team that he had dumped his girlfriend's dismembered head in a pond.

Following the sensational disclosure, a team of officers from Delhi Police, along with workers from Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), today started emptying out the water from a Mehrauli pond.

Shraddha and Aftab had moved to Delhi from Mumbai in May this year and were live-in partners at a rented apartment in Chhatarpur.

Following an argument over expenses and infidelity, Aftab reportedly strangled Shraddha to death. He later cut up her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a fridge at their apartment, before disposing them of in a jungle in Mehrauli over 18 days, police had said.