Video: Congress Leader's Brother's Home Raided, Rs 1 Crore Found On Tree

The Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on May 10.

The Income Tax department today raided the residence of the brother of a Karnataka Congress leader and seized Rs 1 crore cash hidden in a tree.

IT department officials raided the Mysuru home of Subramania Rai, brother of Karnataka Congress leader Ashok Kumar Rai. Mr Rai is the Congress candidate for Puttur constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Karnataka Police, in view of the elections, have conducted a string of raids across the state. A video of the search at Subramania Rai's residence shows fat stacks of cash packed in a box and hidden on a tree.

Following the enforcement of the model code of conduct in the poll-bound state, agencies have seized over Rs 110 crore in cash. According to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, as many as 2,346 FIRs have been filed with regard to the seizures.

The Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.