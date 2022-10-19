Video: Man Turns Cooler On, Woman Loses Cool. Then This Happens

Viral video shows the woman thrashing the man with a slipper

Frayed nerves over an air cooler. That is how one could perhaps describe, in a nutshell, an ugly incident that happened at a hospital in Chhattisgarh last Monday. In a video that went viral on social media, a woman can be seen thrashing a man with a slipper and kicking him because he had reportedly objected to her turning the air cooler off.

In the video reportedly shot inside the waiting hall at Ambikapur Medical College Hospital, a man can be seen seated on the floor, when a woman suddenly confronts him and starts hitting him with a slipper. She also keeps kicking him, while another person standing next to her keeps poking at the victim with a stick.

According to reports, the man was sleeping at night in the hospital's waiting hall, with the air cooler on, when the woman arrived and switched it off. When he asked her why she had turned the cooler off, the woman lost her cool and attacked the man.

In the video, the woman can be seen raining blows on the man, though there is no retaliation from the victim.

Before the situation could get any worse, the security guards reached the spot and took the man away.

The hospital management later confirmed that the man was there without a valid reason and was merely looking for a place to sleep. It said the hospital would keep an eye out for such unauthorised entries into its premises.